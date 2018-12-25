[PHOTO] Bus Driver From Richardson Surprises Students With Christmas Gifts

Students who rode with Curtis Jenkins, a school bus driver, from Lake Highlands Elementary School all got Christmas gifts from him.

INCREDIBLE: This is Curtis Jenkins, a bus driver for Lake Highlands Elementary in Dallas. He asked every kid on the bus what they wanted for Christmas and then BOUGHT IT FOR THEM! ❤️❤️❤️



This is beautiful!!!! I'm not crying... you're crying!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Q9GTg3AQpf — Laura A. Harris (@LauraHarrisNBC5) December 23, 2018

Jenkins orginally wanted to host a gift exchange get together, but his wife mentioned that some students may not be able to bring gifts. So the bus driver instead bought presents with their own money, filling up the bus filled with presents.

"No hesitation," his wife says. "He's always wanting to do something for the kids, he's been talking about it for months."

So what Jenkins did was each paycheck he got, he would set little money aside to buy games and small electronics.

"Seeing the faces of those kids was more than anything that I could ever do with the money," Jenkins says.

Many parents and students say that the Jenkins are great and humble people.

One student, Ethan Ingle, received a pair of headphones.

"He is the most amazing bus driver," says Ethan's mom, Katrina Clift. "He's always good to him and all the kids in the bus."

The Jenkins recently bought her family a turkey for Thanksgiving.

"It literally made me cry. I hung up the phone with him, I went over to my husband and I put my head on his chest and I just cried," Clift says. "It makes me feel like I belong and I mean something to this community, especially to the people who love my children."

"I'm not at a job, I'm on a mission from God," Jenkins says. "I don't say anything about religion to the kids. I just let them know whatever they love is fine with me, just love somebody on the way."

via NBC DFW