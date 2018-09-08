[PHOTO] Baby Shows Off 'Hook 'Em' Sign In Ultrasound, Parents Graduated From Texas A&M

This Texas A&M alumni and soon-to-be-parents saw what they didn't want to see by their unborn child.

The couple headed to their first 20-week ultrasound to see how everything was.

The doctor asked if the new upcoming parents graduated from the University of Texas. The doctor asked because he showed them a picture of the baby, throwing the "Hook Em" sign.

"Needless to say we were surprised when the technician asked if we were Longhorns and then showed us the screen!: says the soon-to-be-mom. "Especially since we were both in the Corps of Cadets and I was in the Fightin'Texas Aggie Band!"

The couple says they have a lot of Aggie gear ready to change the baby's mind.

via KXAN