[PHOTO] Adidas Releases Line Of 'Game Of Thrones' Shoes

Adidas have officially announced their new line of sneakers based on the hit TV show, "Game of Thrones".

The collection contains six Adidas' Ultra Boost sneakers, each pair having different colors based on the elements from the HBO show.

You can get these shoes online through adidas.com or at dickssportinggoods.com.

The retail price for a pair are $180 and below, you can see the pics that were posted on Instagram.

via Men's Health