[PHOTO] Adidas Releases Line Of 'Game Of Thrones' Shoes
Adidas have officially announced their new line of sneakers based on the hit TV show, "Game of Thrones".
The collection contains six Adidas' Ultra Boost sneakers, each pair having different colors based on the elements from the HBO show.
You can get these shoes online through adidas.com or at dickssportinggoods.com.
The retail price for a pair are $180 and below, you can see the pics that were posted on Instagram.
#comingsoon -------- @adidas x Game of Thrones เป็นการร่วมงานกันที่พิเศษจริงๆ สำหรับแบรนด์รองเท้าอย่าง adidas และ ซีรีย์สุดฮอตอย่าง Game of Thrones โดยได้หยิบเอารองเท้าวิ่งตัวท๊อป ในรุ่น UltraBoost มาออกแบบสีและลวดลาย ที่ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจมาจาก 7 อาณาจักรในซีรีย์ บอกเลยว่าห้ามพลาดจริงๆ พร้อมวางจำหน่ายในวันที่ 22 มีนาคม 2562 นี้ อดใจรอกันอีกหน่อย กำเงินให้แน่น แล้วพบกันได้ ที่ Ari Running Concept Store ทุกสาขา พิเศษ!! Ari member เป็นเจ้าของก่อนใคร สนใจสอบถามรายละเอียดทาง Inbox #AriRunning #WeAllRunAsOne #adidasRunning #UltraBoost #adidasxGameofThrones #gameofthrones
via Men's Health