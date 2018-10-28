[PHOTO] Actor Pierce Brosnan Poses With Cast Of 'Mrs. Doubtfire'

Actor Pierce Brosnan with Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson poses together for their 25th year reunion of Mrs. Doubtfire.

The photo surged because the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire were on "The Today Show" that will air sometime in November.

This reunion also pays tribute to the late Robin Williams, who played Mrs. Doubtfire.

"Today, after 25 yeras, I gathered around a table in the company of three beautiful young people, to talk story about a film that has touched the hearts of so many," Brosnan wrote on his Instagram post.

"Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and sweet memories," he continued.

Check out the heartwarming pics above.

