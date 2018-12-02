Pets Can Now Be Buried Next To Their Humans In New York, States New Law

In New York, lawmakers have passed a new law that pets can be buried next to their humans in the cemetary across the state.

Across the state of New York, this new law will recognize and permit cemetaries to allow the burial of their furry friends and their owners, and this includes a wide range of pets.

Though some religious cemetaries are exempt from this new law and the cemetary has to approve the pet to be buried next to their human.

New York is the only state to have such law.

via NewsNer.com