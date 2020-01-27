A Petition To Change The NBA Logo In Honor Of Kobe Bryant Picks Up Steam

The world is mourning the sudden loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Fans and celebrities have been finding ways to honor the late Los Angeles Laker.

One fan has gone as far as starting a petition to change the NBA logo from the silhouette of Jerry West to one of Kobe Bryant. Support for the petition has gained serious traction in less than 24-hours.

The initial goal for the petition was to gain 100 signatures; that number has been reached and has gained over 400,000 signatures. The creator of the petition was shocked by the number of people supporting the page and thanked everyone who had signed.

"The support on this petition has been out of this WORLD. I want to deeply thank everybody who contributed through signing and donating to the petition. When I started this I didn't expect much to come out of it my goal was 100 signatures at best. We are now at 16,000! I hope with our effort that our dream does come true and we are able to see Kobe Bryant engraved into the NBA Logo. Let's continue to spread this petition out! And as Kobe would've said, "Mamba out".

Via: CBS Sports