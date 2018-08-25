PETA Asking Aretha Franklin Estate To Give Up Fur Coats

PETA is asking the estate of Aretha Franklin to give up the fur coats she has worn during her lifetime.

PETA sent out a letter to Franklin's niece, Sabrina Garret Owens, to donate them.

"Aretha will always be remembered for all that she did to help empower African-American people, especially women, in her lifetime," says PETA's Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "Might we now call on her estate to help end the cruel era of wearing animal fur by donating her fur coats to PETA, wheere they'll go on to offer warmth and comfort to those who need it the most?"

Back in 2008, PETA urged Franklin to give up the coats, to "shed the old-fashioned look".

People on social media were on to PETA for not pressuring her enough to get them, while the other half wants PETA to leave the family alone to grieve during their loss.

What do you think?

via CBS 11