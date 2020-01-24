Paul Reubens Announces Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour

Pee-Wee Herman is coming to DFW.

Actor Paul Reubens announced that he would be doing a 20-city tour in honor of the 35th anniversary of ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’. Reubens will host a screening of the Tim Burton classic followed by a Q&A.

Ever had a question for Paul Reubens? Here’s your chance to ask him.

Reubens will be in DFW on Sunday, March 8th. A screening ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’ will be held at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets, Meet-and-greet passes and VIP packages for the event are now available.

Via: Consequence Of Sound