Paul Reubens Announces Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour

January 24, 2020
Jack Music
Paul Reubens

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pee-Wee Herman is coming to DFW. 

Actor Paul Reubens announced that he would be doing a 20-city tour in honor of the 35th anniversary of ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’. Reubens will host a screening of the Tim Burton classic followed by a Q&A. 

Ever had a question for Paul Reubens? Here’s your chance to ask him. 

Reubens will be in DFW on Sunday, March 8th. A screening ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’ will be held at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets, Meet-and-greet passes and VIP packages for the event are now available

Via: Consequence Of Sound

