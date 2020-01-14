Watch Patti Smith Perform A Cover Of Neil Young’s ‘After The Gold Rush’

Patti Smith did more than just talk about her new memoir while on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

It was Smiths first time on the Tonight Show; while talking with Fallon the singer mentioned how she was a jerk to Bob Dylan while back stage at a concert one time, she even read a poem from her book.

She ended her appearance with a cover of Neil Young’s ‘After The Gold Rush’. You can watch her performance in the video down below.

Video of Patti Smith: After the Gold Rush

Via: Pitchfork