Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 North American Tour

The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, was scheduled to play his "No More Tours 2" tour throughout the United States and Canada from May through July. Instead, he will spend time recovering from various medical issues and plans to travel to Europe for treatment.

Earlier this month, Ozzy revealed his Parkinson's disease that he has been diagnosed with since 2003.

This decision was made to accommodate fans who have tickets for shows and have been asked to change plans. Following the promotional obligations for his new "Ordinary Man" album that comes this Friday, February 21, Osbourne will head to Europe for additional treatments.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year," Osbourne said. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six to eight weeks.”

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now, and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. All refunds, including fees, will be returned to the credit card used. Additionally, ticketholders who purchased "No More Tours 2" tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced.

Ozzy had a neck surgery to correct an old injury that he aggravated early last year, forcing him to stay off the road for all of 2019.

"People have written me off time and time again, but I kept coming back and I'm going to come back from this. When? I don't know," he said. "I don't want to go back out there until I'm ready."

Via: Variety