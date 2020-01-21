Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Been Battling Parkinson’s Disease Since Last Year

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced on Good Morning America that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Osbourne family opened up about what they had all been going through for the past year in an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts. Ozzy says he was diagnosed last February and that he had to have surgery after taking a nasty fall.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

The prince of darkness described the pain he's been feeling as "weird".

"I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's -- see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

His Daughter Kelly Osbourne says this experience has made their family stronger than ever.

"It's kind of become a bit of -- I think a role reversal for us, where we have to be like, 'Snap out of it. Come on we -- we have to all admit what's happening here,' so that we can get over this. And it took a while for everyone to be on the same page. We've all learned so much about each other again -- and it's reaffirmed how strong we are."

Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne says he has PRKN 2 and that Ozzy has his good and bad days.

"It's PRKN 2. There are so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy says that the fans have been his source of support and that he's in a better place today than he was a year ago.

"They're my air, you know, I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have -- a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them. I wanna see my people, you know. It's like I'm -- I miss them so much. But you know, put it this way -- I'm a lot better now than I was last February. I was in a shocking state."