Out Of The 30 Hardest Working Cities In The US, 6 Are In North Texas

This week a list of the hardest working cities in the country was released after a study was done by WalletHub.  

And surprise, surprise. 

6 cities from the top 30 out of 116 cities are right here in North Texas. 

 #5 – Irving

#10 – Plano

#13 – Dallas

#17 – Fort Worth

#21 – Arlington

#26 – Garland

Employment rate, average weekly work hours and the amount of people with multiple jobs was the primary data used to compile the list.  

