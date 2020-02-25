Out Of The 30 Hardest Working Cities In The US, 6 Are In North Texas

This week a list of the hardest working cities in the country was released after a study was done by WalletHub.

And surprise, surprise.

6 cities from the top 30 out of 116 cities are right here in North Texas.

#5 – Irving

#10 – Plano

#13 – Dallas

#17 – Fort Worth

#21 – Arlington

#26 – Garland

Employment rate, average weekly work hours and the amount of people with multiple jobs was the primary data used to compile the list.

-story via ktvt.com