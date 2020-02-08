Oscars & ABC Reject Postpartum Commercial As "Too Graphic"
And some people aren't happy.
The Oscars haven't even aired yet, and there's already controversy: at least when it comes to advertising on the legendary awards show (set to air tomorrow night, Sunday 2/9/20).
A television commercial for Frida Mom (a brand dedicated to postpartum preparedness for new mothers) has been deemed "too graphic" by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC: and will not air during the ceremony. Apparently, the clip violated their guidelines by being, "... too graphic with partial nudity and product demonstration."
Here's the commercial (WARNING: SOME MAY FIND MATERIAL TOO GRAPHIC):
There's been support for the ad on social media:
This is an ad for new post partum products for women-this ad was rejected from ABC(see the repost below from the brand) I legit teared up when I just watched it. Partially because this is clearly an ad made by women who have been there and get it and partially because I DO believe so strongly that the more we can NORMALIZE A WOMAN'S BODILY EXPERIENCE IN MEDIA, the better off our culture and society will be. AND YES THAT MEANS ADS TOO. You probably don't even flinch when an Erectile Disfunction ad comes on but THIS AD IS REJECTED?! I think this is an incredible piece of advertising that accurately represents something millions of women know intimately. And I'm so fucking sick of living in a society where the act of simply BEING A WOMAN is rejected by the gatekeepers of media. Well. Shame on them and NOT on us for simply being human women. Cc: #seeher @seeher2020 #Repost ・・・ This is important. “The ad you’re about to watch was rejected by ABC & the Oscars from airing during this year’s award show. It's not “violent, political” or sexual in nature. Our ad is not “religious or lewd” and does not portray “guns or ammunition”. “Feminine hygiene & hemorrhoid relief” are also banned subjects. It’s just a new mom, home with her baby and her new body for the first time. And we wonder why new moms feel so unprepared.” —ad and words via @fridamom @abcnetwork
What do you think? Legitimate company that truly cares for women...or just trying to make an opportunistic buck?
