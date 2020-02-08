Oscars & ABC Reject Postpartum Commercial As "Too Graphic"

The Oscars haven't even aired yet, and there's already controversy: at least when it comes to advertising on the legendary awards show (set to air tomorrow night, Sunday 2/9/20).

A television commercial for Frida Mom (a brand dedicated to postpartum preparedness for new mothers) has been deemed "too graphic" by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC: and will not air during the ceremony. Apparently, the clip violated their guidelines by being, "... too graphic with partial nudity and product demonstration."

Here's the commercial (WARNING: SOME MAY FIND MATERIAL TOO GRAPHIC):

Video of Frida Mom | Oscars Ad Rejected

There's been support for the ad on social media:

What do you think? Legitimate company that truly cares for women...or just trying to make an opportunistic buck?

Source: USA Today