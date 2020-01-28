Police Officers Pulled Over The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Just because you drive a giant hot dog around the country doesn’t mean you’re above the law.

Last weekend Police in Wisconsin pulled over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. According to a Facebook post, Waukesha County deputies pulled the iconic vehicle over for violating the state’s Move Over Law.

The law states that highway drivers either slow down or change lanes when they see a stopped vehicle with hazard lights ahead, which helps make room for first responders who need to access accidents on the side of the road.

Police gave the driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile a verbal warning. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department posted a picture on Facebook of the Wienermobile on the side of the road. Jokes soon began flying in the comment section.

“This whole post is bologna”, “Wonder how long it took the officer to ‘ketchup’,” “The last thing I need is a Weiner hitting me at 70 MPH when I’m bent over trying to change a tire…”

Via: New York Post