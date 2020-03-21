Omni Hotel Lights Up Dallas Skyline With An Important Message, “Wash Your Hands”
March 21, 2020
The city of Dallas likes to light up the night sky with topical messages from time to time using the Omni Hotels’ 23-story LED-lighting system.
On Friday evening, the Omni Dallas Hotel had an important message for all of us during this quarantine period. The words, “Wash Your Hands” were displayed across the Dallas skyline.
A simple message with some of the best advice during this time.
Important message from the @OmniDallas ---- pic.twitter.com/HcrpsyBlzo— City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) March 21, 2020
Via: CBS DFW