Ohio Woman Breaks Into Home, Pets Family Dog, Washes The Dishes, Then Leaves

An Ohio woman was arrested after breaking into a home Monday morning.

A witness told local police they saw Cheyenne Ewing broke into a home and was acting bizarre.

The owner of the home says Ewing entered through the backdoor, sat down in the living room couch and was petting the family dog. She, then, washed the dishes and left the house.

Moments later, local police received a call that matched the description of the burglar. Officials said she appeared to be on drugs, but Ewing told police she hasn't slept in two days.

She was booked and charged with buglary.

via FOX 59