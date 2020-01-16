Odell Beckham Jr. Issued Arrest Warrant For Slapping Police Officer's Buttocks

He is being charged with simple battery

January 16, 2020
Jack Music
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates after the LSU Tigers beat the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Credit: Imagn/© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Police Department has issued a simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns and former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, was in the LSU locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Monday night's post-game celebration of the 42-25 national championship victory over Clemson when he allegedly slapped a security guard on the buttocks. A video of the incident circulated social media over the next couple of days. 

According to Louisiana law, simple battery is definted as "battery committed without the consent of the victim." The punishment can include up to six months in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000.”

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU player had already been involved in another national championship post-game controversy, with reports that he was handing out cash to some players after the game. An LSU official at first said it was "novelty money," but then came word the school was investigating to see if it was actual currency. NCAA rules prohibit players from accepting money.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said on a podcast that the money was indeed real. 

This could just be the start of an eventful offseason for Beckham. The 27-year-old could potentially be traded from the Browns again after he reportedly grew discontent with a 6-10 season in which he had just four TD catches.

The Browns issued a statement about Beckham and said that the receiver and his representatives are cooperating with authorities.

 

Via: Sports Illustrated

