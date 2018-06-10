'Ocean's 8' Tops Box Office Weekend

Ocean's 8, starring Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, topped the box office this weekend, racking up $41.5 million.

If you remember the original Ocean's 11 with Frank Sinatra and the reboot with George Clooney, their box office opening weekends were around $36-$39 million.

"We thought we'd come in, in the $35-$40 (million) range," says Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. Distribution Chief. "Number one, it's fun. Number two, it hits an undeserved audience. Unfortunately, there is just a lack of stories that are aimed right at women."

Solo fell in second, after Ocean's 8 with its gross of $176.1 million. So far, the least grossed movie of any Star Wars film.

Meanwhile, Incredilbles 2 hits theaters June 15, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to release on June 22.

Marco A. Salinas

WFAA