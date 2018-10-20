Not Exercising At All Is Worse Than Being A Smoker, Study Says

According to a study by JAMA Network Open, having a sedentary lifestyle is the deadliest lifestyle to live.

The network studied 122,007 patients back in early 1991 and again in late 2014. The doctors recorded these individuals saying that having a lack of cardiovascular fitness has a huge risk factor for death.

"Being unfit on a treadmill or in an excersice stress test has a worse prognosis, as far as death, than being hypertensive, being diabetic or being a current smoker," says Dr. Wael Jaber, senior author for this research. "We've never seen something as pronounced as this and as objective as this."

Be sure to exercise lightly!

via BGR.com