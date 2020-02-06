North Texas Police Officers Jumped Into A Pool For Charity

They picked one of the coldest days this year to jump into a pool. Luckily it was all for charity.

A Super Bowl bet was made between Argyle police officers, the losers had to take a polar plunge for charity. According to FOX 4 News, for every officer who took the leap into the icy pool, a donation would be made to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County.

Not everyone was too keen on jumping in a pool during the wintertime. A local barbecue restaurant helped make their decision easier offering a $500 donation, but only if 10 officers took part in the plunge while it was snowing outside.

According to a Twitter post they raised about $800, they even challenged the Lake Dallas Police Department. Check out their video down below.