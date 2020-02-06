Nike Just Revealed Skateboarding Uniforms For The 2020 Olympics

February 6, 2020
Jack Music
olympics

Matt Roberts / Stringer

The 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo are little over 5 months away, and one of the most anticipated events added this year is skateboarding.  

This week, Nike rolled out previews of their uniform designs for the USA, Brazil and France. 

And well, they're not exactly what people were expecting.  

Reactions to the uniform's design were probably not what Nike was hoping for.  

