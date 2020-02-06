Nike Just Revealed Skateboarding Uniforms For The 2020 Olympics

The 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo are little over 5 months away, and one of the most anticipated events added this year is skateboarding.

This week, Nike rolled out previews of their uniform designs for the USA, Brazil and France.

And well, they're not exactly what people were expecting.

Nike unveils skateboarding uniforms for 2020 Olympics: USA, Brazil & France. pic.twitter.com/GRtqQlDQzy — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2020

Reactions to the uniform's design were probably not what Nike was hoping for.

brought to you by Taco Bell in the 90’s — Tyler Scott (@tylerscott) February 5, 2020

