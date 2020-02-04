Release Date Set For Nicolas Cage Meta Movie About Nic Cage

Nicolas Cage has been in talks to portray his most outrageous character yet, himself.

Lionsgate beat out other studios to produce a movie about a fictionalized version of Nicolas Cage, where the Oscar-winning actor must play himself to save the day.

The film appropriately titled, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ has just been given an official release date of March 19th, 2021. Nicolas Cage is the only actor to be cast at this point. The film is loosely based on Cage’s real-life struggles and is described as being a meta action-comedy.

The film's plot reads:

Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Are you excited to see Nicolas Cage play Nic Cage on the big screen?

Via: New York Post