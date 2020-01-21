Nickelback Announce Summer Tour, Will Perform ‘All The Right Reasons’ Front To Back

Nickelback is heading to DFW this summer with Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot.

Not only do they have a great line up but the Canadian rockers will also be performing their hit album ‘All The Right Reasons’ in its entirety.

Their 2005 album is considered one of the best selling albums in North America; it spent 110 weeks in the Top 30 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, selling over 19 million copies worldwide.

Their tour kicks off on June 19th Raleigh, North Carolina and ends on October 3rd in Mountain View, California. Nickelback will bring their ‘All The Right Reasons’ tour to DFW on September 3rd when they stop by the Dos Equis Pavilion.

Tickets go on sale on January 23rd at 10 AM local time.

Via: Blabber Mouth