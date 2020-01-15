News Station Interviews The Trash Can From The Houston Astros Dugout

The folks at FOX 29 News over in Philadelphia got really creative when it came to covering the Houston Astros cheating scandal. Everyone right now is trying to get an interview with players, coaches, and managers, but this news station went on a different route.

Instead, the morning news anchors interviewed someone who probably has the most important view on the matter; the trash can that was used to bang out warnings to batters about what pitch was coming next.

The waste containment vessel that goes by the nickname T.C., says he wasn’t used for his intended purpose and that he was beaten over and over again by everyone in the dugout.

Check out the FOX 29 News interview down below.

'WORST JOB IN SPORTS': Trashcan, also known as T.C., goes on the record about the Astros cheating scandal. #Fox29GoodDay



LATEST: https://t.co/eScSMo57UO pic.twitter.com/0DGO2M7uJF — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) January 14, 2020

