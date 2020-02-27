Newborn's Grumpy Photo Goes Viral
Move over grumpy cat, because now it's grumpy baby's turn!
This week, a photo of a newborn baby in Brazil has gone viral for her rather displeased look after being born.
After seeing the photograph, the family knew it would be a hit online and quickly shared it with everyone.
According to photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann, the baby's personality is nothing like her picture.
“She’s very sweet,” Kunstmann revealed. “The picture was just a moment.”
-story via today.com