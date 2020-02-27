Newborn's Grumpy Photo Goes Viral

February 27, 2020
baby

Move over grumpy cat, because now it's grumpy baby's turn!  

This week, a photo of a newborn baby in Brazil has gone viral for her rather displeased look after being born.  

After seeing the photograph, the family knew it would be a hit online and quickly shared it with everyone.  

According to photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann, the baby's personality is nothing like her picture.  

“She’s very sweet,” Kunstmann revealed. “The picture was just a moment.”

-story via today.com 

