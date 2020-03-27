New York Woman Ignores COVID-19 Restrictions, Rides The Charging Bull Naked
Some of the busiest tourist destinations in the world are completely empty right now, and this New Yorker is taking full advantage of it.
A woman was seen out and about in New York’s financial district ignoring the coronavirus protection measures that have been put in place. She wasn’t just walking around town; no, she was spotted riding the Charging Bull statue naked.
Photos taken by the New York Post show her wearing boots and a cowgirl hat, along with her friend taking pictures on her phone. The minute they were spotted they hightailed it out of there.