New York Woman Ignores COVID-19 Restrictions, Rides The Charging Bull Naked

March 27, 2020
Jack Music
Charging Bull New York Financial District

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Some of the busiest tourist destinations in the world are completely empty right now, and this New Yorker is taking full advantage of it. 

A woman was seen out and about in New York’s financial district ignoring the coronavirus protection measures that have been put in place. She wasn’t just walking around town; no, she was spotted riding the Charging Bull statue naked. 

Photos taken by the New York Post show her wearing boots and a cowgirl hat, along with her friend taking pictures on her phone. The minute they were spotted they hightailed it out of there. 

