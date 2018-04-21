New 'Parenting Laws' Are Coming To Texas

The Texas Public Policy Foundation is working and in process of drafting a law where parents can have more freedom when it comes to parenting.

There are some laws in Texas on how to supervise your child. For example, leaving a child unsupervised is a neglectful supervision or children who are walking to school by themselves can also be considered neglectful supervision.

The TPPF is hoping to finished the draft law by the next legislative session.

So far CPS hasn't made any comment but if the bill moves forward, they say they will be watching it closely on how the bill will be presented.

Marco A. Salinas

NBCDFW