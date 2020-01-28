A New Music Venue Is Coming To Dallas’ Design District

Get ready for more concerts with an intimate setting DFW! A brand new music venue is opening in the Dallas’ Design District, right next to the Dallas Mavericks headquarters.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Mavs owner Mark Cuban has been pushing for a music venue in the design district for some time. Now he’s partnered with Live Nation to open ‘The Hi-Fi Dallas’, a 1,000-capacity venue that’s set to open this May.

Live Nation’s senior vice president of marketing and business development, Dave Fortin says they’ve been looking to open a venue of this size here in Dallas.

“There is a gap in the Dallas market, and the 1,000-capacity The HiFi will fit this dynamic perfectly. The HiFi Dallas will be the most intimate, beautiful music venue of its type in Texas. We were very eager to build a special, extremely fan-friendly and tremendously intimate venue in Dallas.”

Fortin says the second level will have 115 fixed seats most of which will directly face the stage, while some shows will have floor-level seating around 300 or so. The venue will house up and coming acts, local bands and, bigger artist looking for a more intimate setting.

Mark Cuban says the Design District is the perfect place for this type of music venue.

“The Design District has been waiting for an entertainment destination, and the building was the perfect place. And, of course, we have all the parking right there, and it can leverage the traffic coming from the AAC.”

The first set of shows at The Hi-Fi Dallas will be announced on February 10th.