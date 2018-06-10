A New Movie Theater With Different Experience Comes To Garland In 2019

Studio Movie Grill, Alamo Drafthouse and Movie Tavern have changed the way we go to a movie theater. Now this movie theater will have even more entertainment for everyone.

Strike and Reel will be opening in Garland near the George Bush Tollway and Holford Road in 2019.

The new 90,000-square-foot venue will not only have the movie theater, but an attached bowling alley.

"We have been working on this concept for quite some time and we are excited to announce the first location here in our North Texas home." says Mark Moore, CEO of Entertainment Properties Group.

The movie theater will be part of other new movie theaters opening in the coming years. For example, Flix Brewhouse, which is a movie theater with a working brewery in Little Elm. Also a new Alamo Drafthouse in Frisco will have a video rental store, opening in 2020.

