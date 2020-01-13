New High-Tech Park Coming To Downtown Dallas’ West End
The park will include an outdoor workroom and integrate technology in a public space
The new up and coming high-tech Park is in the works and undergoing construction in Downtown Dallas’ West End. The grounds park will turn the current parking lot at Market and Corbin streets into a green space with porch swings, a trellis, and plant beds.
The park will include an outdoor workroom, a game room, innovation arcade and Prairie Gardens. The park plans to incorporate technology in a public space.
The master plan for the West End Square is part of a four-park plan for Downtown Dallas. The new park is designed to incorporate evolving technologies in the Historic West End.
See the video below of the Park's master plan with Parks of Downtown Dallas CEO, Amy Meadows.
