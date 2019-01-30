A New Bill In Texas Might Let You Open Carry In Church

There is a new bill that has been filed where you can "Open Carry" inside churches in the state of Texas.

This comes after the Texas Senate honoring Stephen Willieford, the hero of the Sutherland Springs shooting.

"We have learned many times over that there is no such thing as a gun free zone. Those with evil intentions will violate the law and carry out their heinous acts no matter what," stated State Senator Donna Campbell, who filed the bill. "It makes no sense to disarm the good guys and leave the law-abiding citizens defenseless where violent offenders break the law to do great harm."

So Senate Bill 535 would allow churches of post the 30.06/30.07 signs if they choose to do so. The state will treat the churches as private properties and they have the right to choose if they want open carry to be inside of their properties or not.

via FOX 7 AUSTIN