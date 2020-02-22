Netflix: What's Coming & Going In March 2020
Luckily, there's a lot more coming than going.
Judging by the amount of programming Netflix is bringing on (weighed against what they're getting rid of), Netflix is getting pretty competative.
Check out what's coming and going on Netflix!
Leaving March 3
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Leaving March 4
F the Prom
Leaving March 7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
Leaving March 9
Eat Pray Love
Leaving March 14
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
Leaving March 15
Coraline
Leaving March 17
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
Leaving March 19
The L Word: Season 1-6
Zodiac
Leaving March 24
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Leaving March 30
Batman Begins
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West
--------------------
Coming March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Coming March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
Coming March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Coming March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
Coming March 6
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Coming March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
Coming March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
Coming March 11
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Summer Night
Coming March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
Coming March 13
100 Humans (Netflix Original)
BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)
Bloodride (Netflix Original)
Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Go Karts (Netflix Film)
Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lost Girls (Netflix Film)
The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
Coming March 15
Aftermath
Coming March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
Coming March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
Coming March 18
Lu Over the Wall
Coming March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
Feel Good (Netflix Original)
Coming March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Buddi (Netflix Family)
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)
Maska (Netflix Film)
The Platform (Netflix Film)
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)
Ultras (Netflix Film)
Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)
Coming March 23
Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)
Coming March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)
Curtiz (Netflix Film)
The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)
Signs (Netflix Original)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Coming March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Blood Father
Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
Coming March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Decline (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
Il processo (Netflix Original)
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)
Uncorked (Netflix Film)