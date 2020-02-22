Netflix: What's Coming & Going In March 2020

Judging by the amount of programming Netflix is bringing on (weighed against what they're getting rid of), Netflix is getting pretty competative.

Check out what's coming and going on Netflix!

Leaving March 3

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving March 4

F the Prom

Leaving March 7

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Leaving March 9

Eat Pray Love

Leaving March 14

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Leaving March 15

Coraline

Leaving March 17

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Leaving March 19

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

Leaving March 24

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving March 30

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West

--------------------

Coming March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Coming March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

Coming March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Coming March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

Coming March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Coming March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

Coming March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

Coming March 11

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer Night

Coming March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

Coming March 13

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)

Bloodride (Netflix Original)

Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Go Karts (Netflix Film)

Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lost Girls (Netflix Film)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

Coming March 15

Aftermath

Coming March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Coming March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

Coming March 18

Lu Over the Wall

Coming March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good (Netflix Original)

Coming March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Buddi (Netflix Family)

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)

Maska (Netflix Film)

The Platform (Netflix Film)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)

Ultras (Netflix Film)

Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)

Coming March 23

Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)

Coming March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)

Curtiz (Netflix Film)

The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)

Signs (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Coming March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

Coming March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

Il processo (Netflix Original)

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)

Uncorked (Netflix Film)

