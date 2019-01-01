Netflix Original Movie 'Bird Box' Breaks Record Of Most Viewed Movie In One Week

If you haven't watched "Bird Box", it is definitely a great movie to watch, just ask the 45 million people who watched it the first week.

According to Netflix, since its debut on Dec. 21st, roughly 45 million accounts have watched the movie, which is led by actress Sandra Bullock.

Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018

Netflix Films posted a tweet about their reaction of having the best opening week for a Netflix original film.

Now, this is just the accounts registered. Imagine how many people or families or friends watched it with that one account? It could well be more than 45 million people.

Did you watch the film?

via FOX4