Neil Young Is Officially A U.S. Citizen

January 23, 2020
The Canadian born rock star Neil Young has been granted his American citizenship. Young first moved to the United States fifty-four years ago. He confirmed the news on his website, Neil Young Archives and posted a picture and video on his Instagram page.

The picture is captioned, “I’m Happy To Report I’m In.”

Young has lived in California since the mid-'60s, He reported in November that he had applied for dual citizenship last year but his process was delayed over his use of marijuana.

“I want to be a dual citizen and vote. When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test,” he wrote in a message posted on his website. “Recently however, I have been told I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem.”

Young went through the Oath Ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center yesterday afternoon. When exiting alongside his wife Daryl Hannah, the 73-year-old musician gripped his naturalization documents in one hand and waved a mini American flag in the other.

