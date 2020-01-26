NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dead At 41

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dead At 41

Devastating news has struck the NBA world as it is being reported that Kobe Bryant has died. TMZ reported that the NBA legend was involved in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. Bryant, along with the five other people on board, did not survive the crash.

According to reports, Bryant, along with at least three other passengers were traveling in the NBA legend’s private helicopter Sunday morning. A fire broke out, and emergency personnel responded to the accident, but all five people on board have been confirmed dead.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but eyewitnesses claim to have heard the helicopter's engine sputtering before it went down. Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa. Together they have four daughters; Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

