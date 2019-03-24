National Video Game Museum To Offer Scholarships To Texas Students

Frisco-based National Video Game Museum has created a scholarship that will award to four Texas students who are pursuing a career in video games or technology.

Students who are wanting to apply for the scholarship, here are the things you need in order to qualify for the scholarship:

-The student needs to be enrolled at a 4-year college/university for fall 2019

-Must be a Texas resident (the NVM would like to offer a scharship to at least one Frisco student)

-Texas residents who want to attend an out-of-state college are considered

-Student must graduate from a Title 1 school and have a household income of $50,000 or less

-Since it's a male-dominated career field, women from across the country are welcome to apply

You can get the application here and you have until April 1st to apply.

Good luck!

via Star Local Media