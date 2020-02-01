Boyz II Men, Usher, Charlie Puth & Wiz Khalifa Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

It was a solemn evening last night (Friday 1/31/20) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the LA Lakers and their fans paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant: who passed away less than a week ago.

Musical artists were one of the highlights: with Usher beginning the tributes with his verson of "Amazing Grace."

Video of Usher sings &#039;Amazing Grace&#039; to open ceremony | Remembering Kobe

Then Boyz II Men came out to sing the National Anthem: as the names of those lost in the helicopter crash were displayed.

Video of LeBron James emotional during National Anthem performed by Boyz II Men | Remembering Kobe

At halftime, Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa sang "See You Again."

Video of Wiz Khalifa &amp; Charlie Puth Perform &quot;See You Again&quot; to Honor Kobe Bryant

