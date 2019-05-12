Mother Skips Her Own Graduation To Attend Her Son's, Both Schools Came Up With A Better Idea

Sharonda Wilson, who attended at Ferris State University in Michigan, was going to skip her own graduation so she can attend her son's graduation at Central Michigan University.

Here was the problem, Sharonda was going to graduate that same Saturday as her son's. Her son, Stephan, posted the situation on Facebook and luckily, a student who happens to work at the president's office at Central Michigan, saw his post.

That Saturday morning, graduation morning, President Bob Davies from Central Michigan called his counterpart, President David Eisler of Ferris State University, to see if they can come up with an idea so they can graduate together.

After sharing a few words with one another, they contacted both mom and son to head on over to Central Michigan University to graduate together.

President Davies wanted to recognize both Wilsons on their special day, "Sharonda and Stephan both put in the long hours and hard work, and they deserved the chance to celebreate together as a family," he said in a statement. "We appreciated the opportunity to partner with our friends at Ferris State to recognize and celebrate this milestone achievement for both Stephan and Sharonda."

Sharonda earned her bachelor of science degree in business administration, and Stephan earned his bachelor of arts degree in music theater.

Congratulations to all the graduates who graduated this weekend!

