'A Moment Of Silence Is Not Working' Kelly Clarkson Says As She Opens Billboard Music Awards

“A moment of silence is not working. Instead of a moment of silence, Let’s have a moment of action. A moment of change.”



SAY IT LOUDER. I LOVE KELLY CLARKSON. — Daisy twting from grave (@BTSfashiondesgn) May 21, 2018

Our hometown singer, Kelly Clarkson opens up the Billboard Music Awards with honoring the kids that were victims of the Santa Fe High School tragedy.

This is a quote that she said that has sparked the crowd and wanting change from the government for gun control.

She teared up while mentioning the tragedy because she has four children of her own.

Marco A. Salinas