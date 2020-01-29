Texas Mom Celebrates Daughters Birthday With A Selena Themed Party

Anything for Selenas.

Growing up Lupita Rodriguez and her sister would listen to tejano singer Selena Quintanilla; you could find her music playing throughout their home. Rodriguez has now passed on her love for Selena to her daughter.

For her daughters 11th birthday they had a Selena themed party. Lupita tells My San Antonio that her daughter Reiyna can quote every line from the 1997 movie.

"I think it is beautiful that Selena still inspires us, even with this new generation. She is just truly an icon."

The idea for the party came to Rodriguez after her daughter asked for a sparkly purple jumpsuit for her birthday. She went ahead and made Reiyna her own jumpsuit and put together a Selena party.

For decorations they had Selena's favorite white flowers were on all the tables along with a medium pizza, and a contest to see who could do Selena's signature wave the best. They even had a purple three-tiered cake decorated with white flowers.

The party ended with everyone on stage singing Selena karaoke the kids even busted out their best dance moves.