A Model Tried To Go Streaking At The Super Bowl And Failed

February 3, 2020
Jack Music
Photo By Getty Images

Looks like they prepare the Super Bowl security team for every kind of situation.  

We were all busy watching thh half time performance and Patrick Mahomes make a second-half comeback during the big game that no one noticed the attempted streaker near the end zone. 

At some point during the Super Bowl, model Kelly Kay tried to run across the field. As soon as she jumped over the railing Kelly was tackled by security guards and cuffed at the scene.

Video of the incident was taken by several bystanders. As she was being taken away, Kelly flashed her butt at the crowd. 

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old model was released on Monday and charged with misdemeanor trespass. 

Via: New York Post

