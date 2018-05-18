Minnesota Lawmakers Push For School Security Upgrades After Massacre Near Houston

After the massacre that happened at Santa Fe High School near Houston Friday morning, Minnesota Republican lawmakers are trying to push for a bill to upgrade school security.

This $28 million bill will go towards the schools around the state to upgrade security measures at the schools, as well as increase mental health resources.

Democratic leaders in Minnesota are pushing for stricter gun control, but says they fizzled down and Republicans won't support the bill.

The $28 million says it will be for bulletproof glass windows and doors and other necessary things to upgrade security.

Do you think all the states would do something similar?

Marco A. Salinas

CBS 11