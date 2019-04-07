Mick Jagger Posted His First Tweet After Heart Valve Surgery

April 7, 2019
Jack Music

Charles McQuillan / Stringer Getty Images Entertainment

Categories: 
Features

The Rolling Stones singer, Mick Jagger made his first public statement via Twitter after going through heart valve surgery.

He posted this tweet on Friday appreciating all the fans and medics for their support and help during his time in surgery.

Currently, no rescheduled dates have been scheduled. The tour would've started on April 20th in Miami.

 

via HuffPost

Tags: 
HuffPost
Mick Jagger
Rolling Stones
Tweet

