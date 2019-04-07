Mick Jagger Posted His First Tweet After Heart Valve Surgery

The Rolling Stones singer, Mick Jagger made his first public statement via Twitter after going through heart valve surgery.

He posted this tweet on Friday appreciating all the fans and medics for their support and help during his time in surgery.

Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 5, 2019

Currently, no rescheduled dates have been scheduled. The tour would've started on April 20th in Miami.

via HuffPost