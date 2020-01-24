Three Members Of Genesis Were Spotted At The Knicks Game The Other Night

The Knicks Lakers game was definitely the place to be the other night. Actress Vanessa Hudgens was spotted taking selfies court side, Lebron scored 36 points and three members of Genesis were seen at the game.

Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks we’re sitting together enjoying the game, while Phil Collins appeared to be sitting separately from the two.

Rumors quickly began spreading that a possible reunion could be in store for the future. Its also been speculated that the trio was in town to celebrate Collins’ 69th birthday which just happens to be on January 30th.

Last year Mike joined Phil on stage for a performance of the bands 1978 track ‘Follow You Follow Me’. A representative for the band said there is “nothing to report from this end”.

