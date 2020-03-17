Mel Brooks And His Son Posted A Hilarious Coronavirus PSA

What’s a comedy legend to do while in isolation? He does the only thing he can do; keep making people laugh.

Mel Brooks and his son Max Brooks got together to record a short and fun health PSA. The two just wanted to help people understand that if we don’t isolate our selves and practice social distancing, we could lose some of the greatest comedians of all time.

Soon after posting their video on Twitter, it managed to rack more than 13 million views in just one day. Check out their hilarious PSA video down below.

Via: Yahoo