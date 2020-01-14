Meat Loaf Sues Hyatt In Dallas Claiming He Suffered Injuries From Viral Fall From Stage

The Singer Fell Off The Stage During A Q&A Session At Event In May Of 2019

January 14, 2020
Jack Music
Meat_Loaf

Larry Busacca / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Local Buzz
Local News
Music News
Random & Odd News

Back in May of 2019, the internet laughed as video surfaced of singer Meat Loaf falling off the stage at an event in Texas. Well, that viral moment is no laughing matter for the rock icon, as he is now suing hotel operator Hyatt in Texas state court. The lawsuit was filed on Monday, as Meat Loaf is claiming the fall has caused an inability to perform music anymore.

According to Meat Loaf’s lawsuit, his fall back in May resulted in a 42-day hospital stay and continuous physical therapy. The lawsuit claims he “sustained serious injuries to his neck, collar bone and shoulder and was taken away by ambulance,” due to the stage creating a “hidden hazard.” The fall occurred during Texas Frightfest Weekend at the Hyatt Regency DFW at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Meat Loaf will be represented by attorneys Charla Aldous with Aldous Walker in Dallas. “Meat Loaf has been unable to return to performing, causing him to sustain significant economic loss,” claims the lawsuit. The fall may have gone viral last May, but the worst of it may not be over just yet.

Via courthousenews.com

Tags: 
Meat Loaf
Lawsuit
Hyatt
Dallas
Texas Frightfest Weekend
viral