Dallas Mavericks Recruit Talented Cats For Impressive Halftime Show

February 6, 2020
Jack Music
Cat Playing Guitar

Photo By Getty Images

Who knew cats could do such cute tricks?

Nearly all cat owners know their felines don’t listen to any command they’re given, so it’s very impressive to watch cats perform tricks in front of a huge crowd. On Wednesday night for the halftime show at the Mavericks Grizzlies game, they enlisted the help of some very talented cats to entertain the audience.  

These trained cats managed to do latter hurdles, push a basketball down a balance beam, and jump in and out of boxes. One cat even climbed up a pole just to perform a giant leap of faith. 

Check out some of the clips down below.

With these kinds of moves, Air Bud better watch out. 

Via: Uproxx 

