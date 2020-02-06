Dallas Mavericks Recruit Talented Cats For Impressive Halftime Show

Who knew cats could do such cute tricks?

Nearly all cat owners know their felines don’t listen to any command they’re given, so it’s very impressive to watch cats perform tricks in front of a huge crowd. On Wednesday night for the halftime show at the Mavericks Grizzlies game, they enlisted the help of some very talented cats to entertain the audience.

These trained cats managed to do latter hurdles, push a basketball down a balance beam, and jump in and out of boxes. One cat even climbed up a pole just to perform a giant leap of faith.

Check out some of the clips down below.

I really thought this cat was just going to yeet from that ledge and land on its feet somewhere else pic.twitter.com/dUwxQWM6Jw — Nick Angstadt 8/24 (@NickVanExit) February 6, 2020

This Is Where Amazing Happens pic.twitter.com/pdiRDzPReB — Jonny Auping (@JonnyAuping) February 6, 2020

The Mavs halftime show is these cats that sort of do tricks but they just need to be really convinced it’s worth their while and sometimes they just fully deny it. It rules. There’s like ten full minutes of this. pic.twitter.com/drMYF1sTfe — Ntilikinan & Kel (@NamelessRanger) February 6, 2020

trade for this cat, mavs! pic.twitter.com/o1fwcCoquN — mike taddow (@taddmike) February 6, 2020

With these kinds of moves, Air Bud better watch out.

Via: Uproxx