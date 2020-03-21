Mavericks Donate $500,000 To Healthcare Workers For Childcare

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Mavericks, led by owner Mark Cuban, and players, Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell, are donating $500,000 to healthcare workers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital to support childcare as they fight the coronavirus.

Quotes from proprietor Mark Cuban, UT Southwestern president Daniel K. Podolsky, MD, guard Luka Dončić and center Dwight Powell: pic.twitter.com/OrGuUBzOBk — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 20, 2020

