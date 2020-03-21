Mavericks Donate $500,000 To Healthcare Workers For Childcare

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Mavericks, led by owner Mark Cuban, and players, Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell, are donating $500,000 to healthcare workers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital to support childcare as they fight the coronavirus.

This is a developing news story. 

