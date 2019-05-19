Matthew McConaughey Receives High School Diploma 30 Years After Graduating Longview High School

May 19, 2019
Actor and UT alumn, Matthew McConaughey, has finally received his high school diploma after graduating more than 30 years ago.

The actor stopped by his alma mater, Longview High School, to give his commencement speech to the graduating class of 2019. In that moment, that's where he got his original high school diploma.

A spokeswoman from LHS says that the graduates are given a diploma holder during graduation and the student has to pick up the diploma later. The 49-year-old actor never got his.

He graduated back in 1988 and his response for receiving his diploma was: "proof."

Congrats on finally getting your high school diploma McConaughey.

 

