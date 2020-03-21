Matthew McConaughey Lends His Voice To Texas PSA About Coronavirus

With the coronavirus continuing to spread throughout the country, many states have taken drastic measures in order to help flatten the curve. With many fearing some still aren’t understanding the level of precaution that everyone should be taking, some officials have turned to celebrities for help reaching out to their fan base. For Texas, when it came to having a known figure help teach the public about preventing the spread of coronavirus, there was only one man for the job; Matthew McConaughey.

Video of Governor Abbott, Roy Spence, Matthew McConaughey, Release PSA On Importance Of Social Distancing

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott put out a PSA, advising Texans to stay home if possible. In order to help get the message across, the Governor asked actor and Texas icon Matthew McConaughey for some help. “Over 500,000 brave Texas hospital and EMS professionals are on the frontline of the coronavirus answering the call that requires them to leave their homes. You can answer the call too, by staying home if you can,” McConaughey said in the video.

As of Friday, there are more than 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and more than 265,000 worldwide. In Texas, there have already been five confirmed deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Hopefully, Matthew McConaughey’s message will help more people take this seriously.

Via Fox Business